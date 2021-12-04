Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,263 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,992 shares of company stock worth $5,701,635. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.26 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day moving average is $210.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.