Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 30.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,531,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.68 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

