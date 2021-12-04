Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,294 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266,485 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of SWK opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.