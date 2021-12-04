Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,340 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $41.77 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.