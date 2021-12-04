Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $256,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ARCH opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

