Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 3.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.