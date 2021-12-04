Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 195,234 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 40.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

