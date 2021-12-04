Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,320 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delek US were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Delek US by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 58,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Delek US by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of DK opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

