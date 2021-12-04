Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $29.34. 59,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

