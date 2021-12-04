PRCY Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $445,910.00 (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. PRCY Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $445,910.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.27 or 0.08271056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.37 or 0.98694455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

PRCY Coin Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,706,039 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRCY Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

