PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $54.31 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $54.31 million and $12.33 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00238972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,074,686 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

