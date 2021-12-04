Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPDI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

