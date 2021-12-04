Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.17 ($117.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on PAH3 shares. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil stock traded down €0.74 ($0.84) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €74.16 ($84.27). The stock had a trading volume of 632,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €53.18 ($60.43) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.