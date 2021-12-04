PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $138,044.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00239158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.