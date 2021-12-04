Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,153,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,611,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.7 days.

Shares of POYYF stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

