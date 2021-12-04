Polychain Monsters Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $37.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for about $10.92 or 0.00020302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00043292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00236822 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

