Polkamarkets Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00234396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

