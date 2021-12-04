Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $123,636.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012292 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00186288 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.44 or 0.00596178 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

