POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 5.8% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.