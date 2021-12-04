POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

