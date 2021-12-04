POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $17.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $17,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.