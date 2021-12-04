POA (POA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
