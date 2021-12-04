PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 27.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 97,033 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.27. 1,146,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

