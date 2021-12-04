Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.
Shares of PLYM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.