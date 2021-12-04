Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

