Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 2,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

