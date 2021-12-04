Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Acquires $334,537.56 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 44,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $334,537.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $774,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

