Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 859 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.