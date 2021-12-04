Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.