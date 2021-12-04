Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.27 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

