Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.69. The company has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

