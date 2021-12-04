Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

PIPR traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $168.88. 216,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,946. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.51.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,876 shares of company stock worth $3,094,570. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

