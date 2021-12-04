Piper Sandler Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $433.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.00.

ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.24. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

