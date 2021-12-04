Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PPSI opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

