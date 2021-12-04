Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,428. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

