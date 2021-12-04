Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

