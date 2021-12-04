Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

