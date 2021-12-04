Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 3,150 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Timken by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Timken by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Timken by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Timken by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after buying an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

