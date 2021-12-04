Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,075 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.