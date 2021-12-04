Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 7,400 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in News by 359.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in News by 66.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

