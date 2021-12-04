PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $12.48 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

