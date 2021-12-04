PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.