PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.

PCQ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

