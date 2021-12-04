PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.
PCQ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.19.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
