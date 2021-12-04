Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $724,431.01 and approximately $19,164.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003137 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

