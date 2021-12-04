Piershale Financial Group Inc. Sells 121,180 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

