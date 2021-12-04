Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Phreesia by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

