Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.79. Pharming Group shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

