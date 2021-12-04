Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

