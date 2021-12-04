Personal Wealth Partners Sells 4,708 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 124,374 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

