Personal Wealth Partners Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after buying an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $69.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

