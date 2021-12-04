Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.38

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 16387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 445.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.